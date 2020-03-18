Coronavirus: Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre closed until further notice

Send this page to someone via email

The Scotiabank Centre in Halifax is closed to events and the public until further notice as the Nova Scotia government has limited all public gatherings to no more than 50 people.

The centre announced the temporary closure in a social media statement on Wednesday morning.

“This is an unprecedented circumstance that impacts our employees and customers,” the statement reads. “We are actively working to support them during this time.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus — N.S. limits public gatherings to 50 people as case numbers grow

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced the reduction of gatherings from a maximum of 150 people to 50.

He also said restaurants will be takeout only and all drinking establishments will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia limits public gatherings to 50 people as COVID-19 cases grow Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia limits public gatherings to 50 people as COVID-19 cases grow

The new restrictive measures came after Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, announced two more presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s total to seven.

Strang says both cases are travel-related and connected to earlier cases.

On Tuesday, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced that all remaining games of the 2019-20 schedule have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move officially ended the Halifax Mooseheads’ season, with the team currently sitting 17th in the standings.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — ‘Worst’ St. Paddy’s Day ever as Halifax restaurants begin shutting down

Here is a look at the upcoming events the Scotiabank Centre was slated to host:

Some of the events that were scheduled to take place at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax over the next few months. Scotiabank Centre

Scotiabank Centre did not provide a timeline for how long the facility will remain closed.

Story continues below advertisement