Coronavirus: 1 confirmed, 6 presumptive cases identified in Nova Scotia   

Two new presumptive cases of coronavirus have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of positive tests in the province to seven.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, says both cases are travel-related and connected to earlier cases.

There are now six presumptive and one confirmed case of the virus in Nova Scotia. All of the affected individuals are in self-isolation and recovering at home, according to Strang.

“Public health has been in contact with these individuals and working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them,” the province said in a release. “Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.”

Presumptive cases are individuals who tested positive for coronavirus, but are awaiting official results from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

The province said that as of Tuesday 934 tests have come back negative.

