2 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing total to 5

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, has announced two new presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of presumptive COVID-19 cases in the province to five as of Monday, March 16.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Strang will provide an update on the two cases at 3 p.m. in Halifax.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

The two cases are in Halifax Regional Municipality and are reportedly related. The case details include a male patient and a female patient, both in their 50s, who were in close contact with individuals who had recently travelled outside the country.

Global News has reached out to the province to seek clarification on whether the individuals have come into contact with the same presumptive cases announced on Sunday but has not received a response yet.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said the two other individuals in the household are now in self-isolation and are also being tested.

READ MORE: Canadians abroad urged to return home while ‘commercial options still available’

“Public health has been in contact with these individuals and [is] working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them,” the province said in a press release.

The individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Canada or has been in close contact with someone who has travelled and is experiencing a fever of above 38 C and/or a new cough is asked to complete the province’s online questionnaire before calling 811.

As of March 16, Nova Scotia has completed 676 tests for COVID-19, with 671 negative results and five presumptive positive cases.

The government of Canada has issued a travel advisory asking Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside Canada until further notice.