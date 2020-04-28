Coronavirus outbreak at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay ‘limited’ to 1 patient, 1 staff member

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay remains in effect with two positive cases of the coronavirus, the hospital announced Tuesday morning.

The outbreak was declared on April 17 after two cases were discovered on the continuing care program (CCP1) unit. The hospital says following testing of all patients and staff on the unit and their close contacts, it has been determined that the outbreak is limited to one patient and one staff member.

“While it was previously shared that two staff were positive in relation to this outbreak, contact tracing showed that the second positive result was unrelated to the outbreak,” the hospital stated.

The hospital says to date it has assessed 3,109 people for the coronavirus and tested 1,228 individuals through a combination of tests at the hospital’s assessment centre and in-home testing.

The hospital says it continues to evolve its pandemic response based on direction from the province and the community’s needs. This week the hospital is launching a team to support long-term care, retirement and congregate living facilities with infection prevention and control (IPAC) education, staffing, and mobile COVID-19 assessment and testing.

The hospital has piloted some mobile testing and IPAC education services and is working with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Services and local long-term care facilities on the next steps.

Ross Memorial’s COVID-19 assessment centre sees tests by appointment at the Lindsay Exhibition. Tests are daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-328-6217 to schedule an appointment.

“The hospital continues to work with paramedics to provide in-home appointments for those who are unable to get to the exhibition grounds,” the hospital stated.

Community members are encouraged to call the assessment centre if they are experiencing new onset of any of the following symptoms (even if mild):

Fever/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Difficulty swallowing

Unexplained fatigue

Unexplained headache

Joint/muscle aches

Loss of taste or smell

On Monday, the health unit reported 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, which includes 136 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Of the 136 cases, 93 have been declared resolved.

