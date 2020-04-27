9 new coronavirus cases in City of Kawartha Lakes; Pinecrest Nursing Home reintroduces activities

The health unit representing the City of Kawartha Lakes reported nine new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the municipality on Monday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s daily update, there are now 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Of those, eight people are hospitalized and 93 have had their cases declared resolved.

There have been 32 deaths in the municipality — 28 of them are residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. The last death at the facility was reported on April 9. It’s one of three outbreaks, along with Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and Case Manor Care Community, another long-term care home in Bobcaygeon.

On Monday, nursing home administrator Mary Carr said she was “pleased to report” no change at Pinecrest since her last update on Friday. Since the March 20 outbreak was declared, 28 residents and a spouse of a resident the 65-bed facility have died of COVID-19 complications.

However, Carr last week noted that many residents were retested and are now negative for the virus.

“Our staff are working hard to reintroduce activities that our residents enjoy while ensuring that all care directives from the province remain firmly in place,” she said.

She noted that residents received some entertainment on the weekend courtesy of the Pipes and Drums of Lindsay and the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment Pipe Band, who played outside the nursing home.

“Music has a special way of lifting our spirits and bringing us together, especially after difficult times,” said Carr. “I know our residents enjoyed this entertainment and we look forward to many more moments like this in the future.”

The health unit reports the 13 cases in Northumberland County and seven cases (one hospitalized) in Haliburton County are now all resolved.

That brings the health unit’s overall total to 156 confirmed cases, of which 113 are now resolved — approximately 75 per cent. The health unit notes its data is approximately 25 hours behind “real-time” data.