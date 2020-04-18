COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay after a patient on the continuing care program inpatient unit tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital reports.

On Saturday afternoon, the hospital stated an individual was hospitalized for an unrelated health reason but began to experience a “sudden onset of symptoms of respiratory illness. The individual tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the hospital. An outbreak is classified as one or more cases of COVID-19.

The patient has been relocated to an isolation room in the hospital’s dedicated COVID-19 unit, the hospital said.

“Due to our increased surveillance measures, our team was able to swiftly identify this patient’s change in condition and complete testing,” stated Kelly Isfan, president and CEO.

“The hospital will continue to do everything we can to protect our patients and team.”

The hospital has restricted access to the affected unit and increased surveillance and testing of all patients and staff on the unit and anyone else who may have been in close contact with the patient.

On Saturday morning, the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit, reported 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction with 109 in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

“The hospital is continuing to work closely with the Health Unit to ensure all precautions are put in place to protect the patients and staff of the hospital,” says Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the health unit’s medical officer of health.

Control measures remain in place include restricting visitors and non-essential workers, active screening at entrances and increased screening and surveillance of all patients.

The hospital advises to complete the online self-assessment if you suspect you have COVID-19. If indicated by the results, contact Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or the HKPR District Health Unit at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 5020, to get advice on next steps whether you should proceed to a COVID-19 assessment centre, self-isolate, or self-monitor.