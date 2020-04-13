Coronavirus: Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont. creating 103 beds for potential patient surge

Send this page to someone via email

The health unit representing central Ontario, including the City of Kawartha Lakes, reported 128 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 33 deaths in its jurisdiction on Monday

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says of the 128 cases of COVID-19, 108 are in the City of Kawartha Lakes. In the municipality, there have also been 33 deaths, 29 of them are residents due to an outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

The health unit also on Monday reported 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County and six cases in Haliburton County. One of the patients in Northumberland County is hospitalized.

Two of the patients in the City of Kawartha Lakes are hospitalized at a dedicated unit at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. On Monday, the hospital reported that to date it has conducted 2,070 COVID-19 assessments and 665 tests.

The hospital stated Monday it has created capacity for a “potential surge of inpatients,” with up to 103 beds available by May, if needed.

“The most important thing that everyone can do in the fight against COVID-19 is to follow the advice of our public health officials by staying home,” stated Kelly Isfan, hospital president and CEO. “If you must leave your home for essential reasons, practise physical distancing and good hand hygiene.”

The hospital says as part of its pandemic strategy, there is also contingency planning for an off-site care setting, should demand exceed hospital capacity.

The hospital is also accepting homemade masks for patients heading home from hospital.

Donations of unopened/unused personal protective equipment are being accepted. Contact Marc Sorensen at 705-324-6111 ext. 8952 or by email to arrange the donation during regular business hours. The Ross Memorial Foundation also has its Heroes at Heart fund to support pandemic needs. To donate, call 705-328-6146 or email or online.