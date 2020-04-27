24 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 259, 15 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the local total number of cases to 259, including 15 deaths.

There are outbreaks at four long-term care homes in the region, including at Bradford Valley Care Community, the Woods Park Care Centre, IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home, and Owen Hill Care Community.

According to the health unit, there is also a COVID-19 outbreak at a group home in the area.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s 259 confirmed coronavirus cases, 36 are outbreak-related, while 137 people have recovered and eight patients are hospitalized.

Eighty-eight of the region’s cases are community-acquired, while 63 are a result of close contact with a confirmed case and 53 are travel-related.

The source of infection for the rest of the cases has been labelled as undetermined or under investigation.

On Monday afternoon, Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled the province’s plan to reopen the economy following a shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Ontario reported 424 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 14,856, including 892 deaths.