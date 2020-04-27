424 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 14,856 with 892 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 424 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 57 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 14,856 cases.

The reported death toll has risen to 892.

Meanwhile, 8,525 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 57.4 per cent of cases.

Monday’s report marks a 2.9 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior.

The province has completed 242,188 tests so far for the virus. This is up 12,550 tests from the previous day. Ontario has significantly increased testing capacity since mid-April.

Ontario has 945 patients (up by seven) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 241 patients in an intensive care unit (down by 11) and 191 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by four).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 671 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 17 deaths, and there are 150 outbreaks. The ministry also indicated there are 2,523 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,187 cases among staff. Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 2,016 of the total reported cases, which is 13.6 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.5 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

6,168 people are male (41.5 per cent)

8,548 people are female (57.5 per cent)

326 people are 19 and under (2.2 per cent)

3,398 people are 20 to 39 (22.9 per cent)

4,504 people are 40 to 59 (30.3 per cent)

3,302 people are 60 to 79 (22.2 per cent)

3,318 people are 80 and over (22.3per cent)

There are 5,001 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

