Canada

Coronavirus: Huronia West OPP remind residents to call ahead before coming to detachment

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 12:34 pm
Huronia West OPP are asking residents to call ahead before visiting the deatchment during the coronavirus pandemic.
Huronia West OPP are asking residents to call ahead before visiting the deatchment during the coronavirus pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Huronia West OPP say they’ve seen an increase in residents coming to the detachment to inquire about available services and are reminding people to call ahead as Ontario grapples with fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The OPP is taking action to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by restricting the access to its facilities, including detachments, across the province until further notice,” officers said.

“OPP facilities remain open during regular business hours, with enhanced screening to ensure the health and safety of the public.”

The police service has limited the processing of routine criminal record and vulnerable sector checks. Officers say checks will only be conducted if deemed to be necessary or under emergency circumstances.

Those who require a criminal record or vulnerable sector check should contact their OPP detachment in advance, officers say.

“The OPP has set up detachment-specific email addresses to deal with non-emergent services and inquiries,” police said.

For emergencies, police say residents should call 911.

“For all other police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122 or your local detachment,” officers said.

