More than 2,500 coronavirus deaths in Canada as confirmed cases cross 46K

Novel coronavirus cases in Canada approached the 47,000 mark on Sunday as the death toll climbed to 2,560.

Tallied daily based on updates from provincial health authorities across Canada, the numbers also include at least 17,328 recoveries from the virus and 728,546 tests. Nationwide, the number of cases totalled 46,848.

Approximately half of all of Canada’s COVID-19 cases are in Quebec, which reported 24,107 cases. Ontario’s 14,432 cases are close to a third of the country’s total. Both provinces have been grappling with outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Quebec’s death toll rose by 69 on Sunday, totalling 1,515 since the pandemic began. More than 5,300 people in the province are considered recovered.

A mobile hospital is shown at the Jacques Lemaire arena in the Montreal suburb of LaSalle, Sunday, April 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ontario reported 437 new cases — its lowest increase since April 13 — as well as 24 deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the province to 835. The province’s Ministry of Long-Term Care reported 654 deaths in residents and patients at Ontario’s long-term care homes.

On Sunday, the province announced its public schools will remain closed until May 31.

New Brunswick reported its eighth day without any new COVID-19 case, leaving it with 118 total cases, out of which 107 are resolved. With no coronavirus-related deaths since testing began, the province became the first in Canada late last week to begin relaxing restrictions while keeping an emphasis on physical distancing, physical barriers, handwashing and face masks.

Artist Lukas Lundberg touches up a painting of Spiderman depicted as a paramedic while working on a painting of Wonder Woman as a doctor, on the boarded up windows of a closed Gastown business, in Vancouver, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nova Scotia saw two new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 24 — a majority of them linked to one Halifax care home. The total number of cases in Nova Scotia increased by eight, to 873.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case, and now has a total of 258 COVID-19 cases, three deaths and 219 recoveries.

Saskatchewan reported four new cases, bringing its total to 353. The province has seen four deaths since the pandemic began, with no new ones reported on the weekend.

Last week, Premier Scott Moe said a flattening curve in the province means Saskatchewan is preparing to reopen its economy in five gradual phases starting May 4.

Parishioners read from the bible in their vehicles in the parking lot at The Church of God in Aylmer, Ont., on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Police monitored the service after complaints about the church’s social distancing measures at their drive-in service last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Alberta reported 247 new cases on Sunday, including both confirmed and probable cases and bringing the provincial total to more than 4,400. With no fatalities reported Sunday, the province’s death toll remained at 73.

Manitoba saw four new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases to 271. Almost 200 people have recovered from the disease. The province has seen six deaths since the pandemic broke.

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases or deaths, with 24 of 26 cases deemed recovered.

British Columbia did not provide an update on Sunday.

As of Sunday, there were 11 confirmed cases in Yukon, with eight recoveries. All five COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories appear to be resolved, as no new ones were reported over the weekend.

Nunavut has not yet reported any positive COVID-19 cases — it has conducted 530 tests.

— With files by The Canadian Press, Global News reporters Ryan Rocca, Mickey Djuric, Alexander Quon