Coronavirus: Quebec counts 69 more deaths, cases climb above 24,100

The COVID-19 crisis has now claimed 1,515 lives in Quebec, with an additional 69 deaths announced on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases in the province has climbed to 24,107.

There are 1,518 people in hospital with the virus, including 215 in intensive care.

According to officials, 2,810 people are currently under investigation while more than 5,340 people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Over 171,470 tests have come back negative.

Montreal remains the epicentre of the outbreak in the province, counting 11,621 cases as of Sunday.

Quebec Premier François Legault says the province has the novel coronavirus pandemic under control but that long-term care homes remain at the heart of the health crisis, as the majority of Quebec’s COVID-19 deaths have originated in nursing homes.

The government’s focus remains on protecting seniors and bolstering staffing in long-term care centres, where the situation is critical, according to Legault.

After pleading for help from military and health-care professionals to assist in residences, the province urged all people who are able to work full-time to sign up online. They are eligible for $21.28 per hour.

“I hope it will draw a lot more people, thousands of people,” said Health Minister Danielle McCann. “At the beginning, we needed expertise. Now, we need people.”

–With files from Global News Kalina Laframboise