Canada

Too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for COVID-19 recoveries, Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2020 12:44 pm
Updated April 25, 2020 1:02 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says no plans to reopen ‘hinge’ on people being immune to COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau says no plans to reopen 'hinge' on people being immune to COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says neither Ottawa nor the provinces are preparing plans to reopen the country that hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 a second time.

Trudeau was responding today to a recent World Health Organization brief that says there is no evidence that people who have recovered from the virus have antibodies that protect them from getting infected again.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Canada looking to participate in EU fundraising event for WHO
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Canada looking to participate in EU fundraising event for WHO

The WHO brief was issued in the context of certain countries announcing the possibility of providing so-called “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” to citizens who have already been infected.

Trudeau says he spoke to premiers Friday and they discussed a basic framework that provinces will use as they reopen businesses, schools and other institutions.

READ MORE: WHO says ‘no evidence’ that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be re-infected

Story continues below advertisement

 

He says the guidelines focus on preventing the spread of the virus through physical distancing in workplaces and through various other measures to protect Canadians.

Trudeau says until the science is clear on COVID-19 immunity, Canada will err on the side of caution.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces $62.5 million to support fish, seafood processors
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces $62.5 million to support fish, seafood processors
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus canadatrudeauCanada. Newscoronavirus news Canadacoronavirus update april 25immunity passportsimmunity passports Canada
