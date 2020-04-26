Menu

Health

Four new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, one more hospitalized

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 2:25 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Manitoba public health officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 were identified as of Sunday morning.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 271.

Eight people are currently in hospital, up one from Saturday. Two people are in intensive care.

READ MORE: Winnipeg long-term care employee contracts COVID-19

There are 199 recovered cases and 66 active cases.

The total number of people who have died in Manitoba from the virus remains at six.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Saturday, 407 more tests were performed, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 23,167.

Health officials remind people that if they are showing symptoms they should call Health Links-Info Sante at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 for more information.

