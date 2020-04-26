Four new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, one more hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 were identified as of Sunday morning.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 271.

Eight people are currently in hospital, up one from Saturday. Two people are in intensive care.

There are 199 recovered cases and 66 active cases.

The total number of people who have died in Manitoba from the virus remains at six.

As of Saturday, 407 more tests were performed, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 23,167.

Health officials remind people that if they are showing symptoms they should call Health Links-Info Sante at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 for more information.

