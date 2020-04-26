Coronavirus lockdown taking toll on economic and social life

Send this page to someone via email

It seems no matter where you go in Canada — from the smallest rural town to the largest metropolis, life isn’t what it should be at the end of April.

There are no college students cramming around campuses, preparing for final exams.

Elementary and high school yards sit empty.

Tennis courts are abandoned and some playgrounds resemble crime scenes instead of fun zones teeming with kids.

Sure, open-air parks are accessible, people can go for walks, runs and bike rides; but the loss of community gathering is growing more and more difficult for many people.

Ski enthusiasts were robbed of the joy of spring skiing; golfers are maybe practising their swings in their backyards but they don’t know when the courses and clubs will open.

People are struggling to get a decent hair cut, if one at all.

“In the beginning, people were able to tolerate it, but as confinement is progressing, we’re seeing it’s more and more challenging for everybody,” Karine Igartua, president of the Quebec Psychiatric Association told Global News on April 22.

Of course, the social distancing measures and the cancelling of many sport, culture and entertainment events are all for the common good — to keep the public safe, especially senior citizens and those with certain pre-existing health conditions.

But as the weeks turn into months, frustrations and impatience mount as people long for a return to a more normal social and economic life.

The signs of hope and love are paramount — many just hope better days aren’t too far ahead in the distant future.