Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Food Bank puts volunteering on hold due to coronavirus pandemic

By Derek Bidwell Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 11:30 am
Saskatoon Food Bank volunteers on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic
WATCH: The Saskatoon Food Bank is still providing safe and nutritious food for those who need it but without volunteers in the building.

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is still providing safe and nutritious food for those who need it but without volunteers in the building due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Related News

“Volunteers are so important to the work that we’re doing. They really help us to be able to do all the different programming and all the things that we do,” said Kelsey Drayton, volunteer co-ordinator at the food bank.

READ MORE: New immigrant volunteers at Regina YWCA to protect vulnerable staff amid COVID-19

“Not only just the day-to-day tasks, but volunteers really bring to us their energy, and they help make the work we do that much more vibrant and fun.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Due to safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the food bank has had to put its volunteer program on hold.

Story continues below advertisement
Food security expert says Ottawa must do more to help farmers during COVID-19 pandemic

“I’ve heard it from multiple staff that they miss the volunteers and the work that they are able to do for us. We are really operating on a skeleton staff right now,” Drayton said.

However, volunteering is still occurring to get food into the hands of those who need it the community.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Drive-in operators set sights on summer to open outdoor theatres

“Volunteering may look a little different right now. It may be picking up a hamper here for a friend or delivering groceries for a neighbour. I know there are all sorts of different ways that volunteering is happening right now, which is really awesome to see,” Drayton said.

“Thank you to all our volunteers, even though we may not be able to see you right now. We are very grateful for all the work that you do throughout the year and for staying safe at home right now.”

For more information on how you can help the Saskatoon Food Bank, go to saskatoonfoodbank.org.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus In CanadaSaskatchewan CoronavirusFood Banksaskatoon coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19SaskatoonSaskatoon COVID-19Saskatoon Food Banksaskatoon food bank and learning centreFood Bank Volunteers
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.