Saskatoon Food Bank puts volunteering on hold due to coronavirus pandemic

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is still providing safe and nutritious food for those who need it but without volunteers in the building due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Volunteers are so important to the work that we’re doing. They really help us to be able to do all the different programming and all the things that we do,” said Kelsey Drayton, volunteer co-ordinator at the food bank.

“Not only just the day-to-day tasks, but volunteers really bring to us their energy, and they help make the work we do that much more vibrant and fun.”

Due to safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the food bank has had to put its volunteer program on hold.

“I’ve heard it from multiple staff that they miss the volunteers and the work that they are able to do for us. We are really operating on a skeleton staff right now,” Drayton said.

However, volunteering is still occurring to get food into the hands of those who need it the community.

“Volunteering may look a little different right now. It may be picking up a hamper here for a friend or delivering groceries for a neighbour. I know there are all sorts of different ways that volunteering is happening right now, which is really awesome to see,” Drayton said.

“Thank you to all our volunteers, even though we may not be able to see you right now. We are very grateful for all the work that you do throughout the year and for staying safe at home right now.”

For more information on how you can help the Saskatoon Food Bank, go to saskatoonfoodbank.org.