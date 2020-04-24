Global News at 10 Regina April 24 2020 8:24pm 01:46 Retailers, restaurants not sold on Saskatchewan measures for reopening While the reopening of Saskatchewan’s economy is still weeks away, businesses are already working out their strategy for when doors open. Retailers, restaurants not sold on Saskatchewan measures for reopening <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6866991/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6866991/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?