Coronavirus deaths in Canada climb closer to 2,500 as confirmed cases surpass 45K

Novel coronavirus deaths in Canada inched closer to the 2,500 mark by Saturday’s end, totalling 2,464, as the country reported 45,318 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

These numbers are tallied daily based on updates from provincial health authorities across Canada. The numbers also include at least 16,431 recoveries from the virus and 710,818 tests.

The majority of cases are in Quebec and Ontario, both of which are grappling with outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Ontario pressed closer to 14,000 confirmed cases, with 476 new cases of COVID-19 by Saturday morning, bringing the total to 13,995. The death toll in the province climbed to 811, with 48 new deaths. More than 7,500 cases are considered resolved — making up over half of all confirmed cases.

Saturday also marked the lowest reported increase in cases in Ontario since April 13.

More than 100 deaths were announced on Saturday in Quebec, where Montreal remains the epicentre of the outbreak. Quebec’s death toll climbed closer to 1,500, and stood at 1,446 as of Saturday afternoon. The province hs 23,267 confirmed cases. More than 5,000 people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. More than 167,000 tests have returned negative as of Saturday.

Two people died in British Columbia, bringing its death toll to 100. The province reported 95 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases closer to 2,000. More than 1,100 people have recovered.

Alberta saw 197 confirmed new cases, bringing its provincial total to 4,214. The province announced one death on Saturday — a total of 73 people have died since the pandemic began. More than 1,470 people are considered to have recovered.

Saskatchewan reported six confirmed new cases and no new deaths, leaving its death toll at four. With 347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday and what Premier Scott Moe termed a flattened curve as of Wednesday, the province is poised to reopen its economy in five gradual phases starting May 4.

New Brunswick reported no new case of COVID-19 for the seventh day in a row. No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the province since the pandemic and testing began. More than 100 people are considered recovered. This week, the province became the first in Canada to begin relaxing restrictions while underscoring that physical distancing, physical barriers, handwashing and face masks will be part of the new normal.

Nova Scotia announced six new deaths — bringing its death toll to 22 — and 15 new cases on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 865. Five of the six deaths on Saturday were linked to a long-term care home in Halifax.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its provincial total to 257. The province has seen three deaths from the coronavirus and 208 recoveries.

As of Saturday, there were 11 confirmed cases in Yukon, with eight recoveries. All five COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories appear to be resolved. Nunavut has not yet reported any positive COVID-19 cases — it has conducted more than 500 tests.

— With files by Global News reporters Mickey Djuric, Ryan Rocca, Sean Boynton, Alexander Quon, Aya Al-Hakim, and Alessia Simona Maratta