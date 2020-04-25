Ontario reports 476 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths as total cases near 14K

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 476 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 13,995.

Forty-eight new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 811.

Over 7,500 cases are considered resolved, which makes up over half of all confirmed cases.

More than 10,500 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 217,618. Over 8,000 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 925 (an increase of 15), with 245 in intensive care (an increase of two) and 195 on a ventilator (an increase of two). Just under 12 per cent of cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

Saturday’s report marks an increase in cases of 3.5 per cent compared to the day prior, while Friday saw an increase of five per cent.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

Under 42 per cent of cases are male, with 57.4 per cent reported in females. Nearly 140 cases did not specify male or female.

19 and under: 309 cases, or 2.2 per cent

20 to 39: 3,179 cases, or 22.7 per cent

40 to 59: 4,276 cases, or 30.6 per cent

60 to 79: 3,108 cases, or 22.2 per cent

80 and over: 3,114 cases, or 22.3 per cent

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 625 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 52 deaths. There are 145 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,455 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,120 cases among staff.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

