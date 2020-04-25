Saskatchewan reports 8 new coronavirus cases, 7 of which are in the far north

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday afternoon, two of which are presumptive, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 349.

Seven of the eight cases are in the far north, which has become the epicenter of active cases in Saskatchewan.

Of the 35 cases in the area, 32 are active which make up over half the province’s 57 active cases.

By comparison, there are nine active cases in Regina, seven active cases in Saskatoon, six active cases in northern Saskatchewan, two active cases in central Saskatchewan and one active case in the south.

Eight more recoveries have been reported, bringing the provincial total to 288 recoveries.

Four people are currently in hospital, two of which are receiving inpatient care while the other two are in the ICU.

Health officials say 138 cases in the province are travel-related. Cases linked to community contacts or mass gatherings hit 147. Another 34 have no known exposure and 31 remain under investigation by public health.

Of the province’s cases, 37 cases are health-care workers.

By age group, 29 cases are individuals under the age of 19, while all the other cases are adults.

There are 150 cases in the Saskatoon area, 73 cases in Regina, 65 cases from the north, 35 cases in the far north, 15 cases in the south and 11 cases from central Saskatchewan.

Four Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died. Saskatchewan’s fatality rate is 1.1 per cent.

To date, 27, 232 COVID-19 tests have been performed.

The province’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab was not available for comment Saturday.

