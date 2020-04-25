Menu

Canada

B.C. health officials provide latest update on COVID-19 cases

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 3:43 pm
Updated April 25, 2020 3:44 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. health officials provide the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic at 1 p.m. PT

B.C.’s top doctor will give the latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce the latest cases of COVID-19 identified across the province, along with information on her office’s efforts to limit the spread of the disease.

As of Saturday morning, 1,853 cases have been confirmed in B.C. Ninety-eight people have died.

READ MORE: The fight to save patients from the coronavirus at Surrey Memorial Hospital

However, the number of patients in hospital hit a new low Friday, dipping below 100 people for the first time in nearly a month.

You can watch the Saturday update on this page, as well as on the Global News YouTube page and on BC1.

Rare look inside a hospital dealing with the COVID-19 crisis
Rare look inside a hospital dealing with the COVID-19 crisis
