B.C. health officials provide latest update on COVID-19 cases

B.C.’s top doctor will give the latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce the latest cases of COVID-19 identified across the province, along with information on her office’s efforts to limit the spread of the disease.

As of Saturday morning, 1,853 cases have been confirmed in B.C. Ninety-eight people have died.

However, the number of patients in hospital hit a new low Friday, dipping below 100 people for the first time in nearly a month.

You can watch the Saturday update on this page, as well as on the Global News YouTube page and on BC1.

3:05 Rare look inside a hospital dealing with the COVID-19 crisis Rare look inside a hospital dealing with the COVID-19 crisis