B.C. health officials provide latest update on COVID-19 cases

B.C.’s top doctor will give the latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce the latest cases of COVID-19 identified across the province, along with information on her office’s efforts to limit the spread of the disease.
As of Saturday morning, 1,853 cases have been confirmed in B.C. Ninety-eight people have died.
However, the number of patients in hospital hit a new low Friday, dipping below 100 people for the first time in nearly a month.
