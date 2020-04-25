Floatplane makes emergency landing east of Sherwood Park

Send this page to someone via email

A pilot was able to walk away with no injuries after making an emergency landing of his floatplane east of Sherwood Park, Alta., on Saturday.

Strathcona RCMP and Strathcona Emergency Services were called to the scene on Township Road 524 and Range Road 212 just before noon, according to a news release.

According to the pilot, he had been experiencing mechanical issues and decided to land on the roadway, which he said was clear of vehicles at the time.

RCMP said the pilot is from Edmonton and was the lone occupant of the plane, which he owns.

A pilot made an emergency landing of his floatplane on a roadway east of Sherwood Park on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Nicole Stillger / Global News

The man was not injured and the plane sustained very little damage.

“I was in my shed tacking up my horse, and there was this big crash,” said Brecklyn Clement, who lives in the area.

“I saw a couple people stopped, and the plane was already in the ditch.” Tweet This

Clement added that the pilot was able to speak with the bystanders who stopped to help.

“He was a little roughed up, just a little out of it a bit. But he seemed happy he was OK.”

No other bystanders or vehicles were involved.