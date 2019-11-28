Edmonton-bound plane makes safe, emergency landing in Kelowna shortly after takeoff

A plane bound for Edmonton during the lunch hour Thursday had to quickly return to Kelowna because of mechanical issues, making a safe emergency landing.
WestJet flight 3329 left YLW just after 12:30 p.m., but did not get far before circling a few times and returning to the airport.
A press release from the City of Kelowna called the plane’s problems mechanical issues.
The city said the flight advised the air traffic control tower that a mechanical issue had occurred, resulting in a return to the airport.
Emergency response teams were on standby while the plane circled above Kelowna a few times before landing.
Emergency crews said everybody got off the plane safely.
The city said the unexpected landing did not disrupt YLW’s schedule.
Global News has reached out to WestJet for more information.
