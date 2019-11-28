Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton-bound plane makes safe, emergency landing in Kelowna shortly after takeoff

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 5:09 pm
A WestJet airlines passenger plane. On Thursday, WestJet flight 3329 left Kelowna just after 12:30 p.m., bound for Edmonton, but did not get far before circling a few times and returning to the airport.
A WestJet airlines passenger plane. On Thursday, WestJet flight 3329 left Kelowna just after 12:30 p.m., bound for Edmonton, but did not get far before circling a few times and returning to the airport. The Canadian Press

A plane bound for Edmonton during the lunch hour Thursday had to quickly return to Kelowna because of mechanical issues, making a safe emergency landing.

WestJet flight 3329 left YLW just after 12:30 p.m., but did not get far before circling a few times and returning to the airport.

A press release from the City of Kelowna called the plane’s problems mechanical issues.

A view of WestJet flight 3329 and its circling path after taking off from Kelowna shortly after 12:30 p.m., on Thursday.
A view of WestJet flight 3329 and its circling path after taking off from Kelowna shortly after 12:30 p.m., on Thursday. Flight Aware

The city said the flight advised the air traffic control tower that a mechanical issue had occurred, resulting in a return to the airport.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency response teams were on standby while the plane circled above Kelowna a few times before landing.

READ MORE: Swoop flight to Edmonton makes emergency landing at Abbotsford airport

Emergency crews said everybody got off the plane safely.

The city said the unexpected landing did not disrupt YLW’s schedule.

Global News has reached out to WestJet for more information.

Russian jet makes ‘miracle’ emergency landing after striking flock of birds
Russian jet makes ‘miracle’ emergency landing after striking flock of birds
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganEdmontoncentral okanaganWestJetkelowna international airport
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.