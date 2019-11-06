Runway at Calgary airport shut down Tuesday after WestJet flight mishap

Send this page to someone via email

A runway at the Calgary International Airport had to be shut down for a number of hours when the front wheel of a WestJet flight went off the tarmac after landing.

The airport says in a social media posting that no one was hurt when the accident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: WestJet flight bound for Toronto returned to Calgary after hitting bird

The posting says the plane had just arrived safely from Los Cabos, Mexico when the nose wheel slipped off along the east runway.

The passengers were taken by buses to the airport terminal.

READ MORE: City of Calgary looking for opinions on transit options to YYC airport

There was no immediate word on the number of people aboard, or what caused the accident.

Other flights were diverted to the west runway until the aircraft was removed.

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE: the aircraft has been moved and now both runways are open for use. — YYC (@FlyYYC) November 6, 2019