Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Runway at Calgary airport shut down Tuesday after WestJet flight mishap

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 8:44 am
The tail of a WestJet plane is seen dwarfing the Calgary skyline before the airline's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 3, 2016.
The tail of a WestJet plane is seen dwarfing the Calgary skyline before the airline's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 3, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A runway at the Calgary International Airport had to be shut down for a number of hours when the front wheel of a WestJet flight went off the tarmac after landing.

The airport says in a social media posting that no one was hurt when the accident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: WestJet flight bound for Toronto returned to Calgary after hitting bird

The posting says the plane had just arrived safely from Los Cabos, Mexico when the nose wheel slipped off along the east runway.

The passengers were taken by buses to the airport terminal.

READ MORE: City of Calgary looking for opinions on transit options to YYC airport

There was no immediate word on the number of people aboard, or what caused the accident.

Other flights were diverted to the west runway until the aircraft was removed.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 The Canadian Press
MexicoWestJetCalgary International AirportyycCalgary AirportYYC Calgary International AirportLos CabosWestJet FlightCalgary WestJetCalgary WestJet flightCalgary airport runwayCalgary tarmac
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.