Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Closure of Ontario provincial parks extended to end of May

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 12:00 pm
Updated April 25, 2020 12:11 pm
Canoers make their way along the Ottawa River as it winds through Driftwood Provincial Park west of Deep River, Ont, with the Laurentian Mountains as a backdrop on June 10, 2018.
Canoers make their way along the Ottawa River as it winds through Driftwood Provincial Park west of Deep River, Ont, with the Laurentian Mountains as a backdrop on June 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart

The Ontario government has extended the closure of the province’s provincial parks to the end of May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Provincial parks and conservation reserves will now be fully closed until at least May 31.

The closure includes car camping, backcountry camping and day-use opportunities, as well as all public buildings and access points.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 476 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths as total cases near 14K

“Reservations for arrivals up to, and including, any further closure extension date will be automatically cancelled and reservation holders will receive a full refund with no penalty,” a joint statement from Health Minister Christine Elliott and Environment Minister Jeff Yurek said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials said those who wish to cancel or change a 2020 camping reservation are able to do so without charge, regardless of the arrival date.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand this extension may impact many Ontarians’ plans during the month of May,” the statement read.

READ MORE: Plan to reopen Ontario economy will be revealed ‘early next week’

“However, the health and well-being of Ontarians is our government’s number one priority. Although we are making progress to stop the spread, the virus has not yet been contained.”

The province reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning and 48 deaths.

COVID-19 Roundup: Otonabee Conservation postpones camping season, what classifies as a dental emergency?
COVID-19 Roundup: Otonabee Conservation postpones camping season, what classifies as a dental emergency?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontariocoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCampingOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Campground reservationsOntario provincial parksOntario camping
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.