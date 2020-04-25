Coronavirus: Closure of Ontario provincial parks extended to end of May

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has extended the closure of the province’s provincial parks to the end of May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Provincial parks and conservation reserves will now be fully closed until at least May 31.

The closure includes car camping, backcountry camping and day-use opportunities, as well as all public buildings and access points.

“Reservations for arrivals up to, and including, any further closure extension date will be automatically cancelled and reservation holders will receive a full refund with no penalty,” a joint statement from Health Minister Christine Elliott and Environment Minister Jeff Yurek said.

Officials said those who wish to cancel or change a 2020 camping reservation are able to do so without charge, regardless of the arrival date.

“We understand this extension may impact many Ontarians’ plans during the month of May,” the statement read.

“However, the health and well-being of Ontarians is our government’s number one priority. Although we are making progress to stop the spread, the virus has not yet been contained.”

The province reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning and 48 deaths.

To help discourage non-essential travel during #COVID19ON, all provincial parks and conservation reserves will remain closed to the public until May 31, 2020. For updates please follow @OntarioParks & @conont. Learn more: https://t.co/9wVv9jigQl#StayHome and #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/VRk5KkIUVA — Jeff Yurek (@JeffYurekMPP) April 25, 2020

