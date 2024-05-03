Pro-Palestinian encampment remains at University of Toronto despite safety concerns

The University of Toronto says it’s concerned about safety as a pro-Palestinian encampment still stands at its downtown campus.
A statement from the U of T issued Thursday followed tents, banners and flags being set up on campus as students continue to call on the post-secondary institution to cut ties with Israel in its ongoing conflict in Gaza.
That same statement reminded protesters they needed to vacate the encampment by 10 p.m. Thursday.
However, the U of T went on to say that if protesters activities remained peaceful, it didn’t intend to remove them.
Prior to their statement Thursday, University of Toronto leadership provided a separate note to protesters saying while it respects members rights to protest, unauthorized activities like encampments “are considered trespassing.”
This encampment is one of many in Canada, as pro-Palestinian activists have also set up tents at McGill University in Montreal, the University of Ottawa and the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver.
Comments