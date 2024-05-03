Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A cyclist is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday morning, police say.

Peel Regional Police said it happened in the area of Mississauga and Indian roads, which is near Port Credit.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 8:26 a.m.

Police said the vehicle remained at the scene and the victim was taken to a trauma centre.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Mississauga Road was closed in the area after the collision.

COLLISION:

– Mississauga Rd/Indian Rd

– Cyclist struck by vehicle-transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries

– Vehicle remained

– Mississauga Road closed between Indian Road and Kane Road, both directions

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 8:26 am

– PR240145485 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 3, 2024