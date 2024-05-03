Menu

Canada

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 9:52 am
1 min read
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. View image in full screen
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. Peel Paramedics / Twitter
A cyclist is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday morning, police say.

Peel Regional Police said it happened in the area of Mississauga and Indian roads, which is near Port Credit.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 8:26 a.m.

Police said the vehicle remained at the scene and the victim was taken to a trauma centre.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Mississauga Road was closed in the area after the collision.

