Emotional burden of coronavirus on British Columbians has been significant: poll

As B.C. residents stay home and observe physical distancing due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, a new poll has found the emotional burden due to the changes brought on by the pandemic has been significant.

The poll, conducted by Insights West, looked at how British Columbians were coping during this unique time and found most are experiencing higher levels of worry, stress, boredom, anxiety and loneliness compared to before the pandemic.

However, respondents also said they are creating stronger bonds with their family and friends.

Thirty per cent of parents polled say they feel their relationship with their children is better, while only eight per cent say it is worse.

About 28 per cent of those in a spouse or partner relationship say this crisis has made their relationship better, versus only 14 per cent who say it has made it worse.

However, work relationships may not be positively impacted: the proportion whose relationships with their co-workers are better, 18 per cent, is nearly equal to that whose relationships are worse, 14 per cent.

“The emotional burden on individuals in our province has been dramatic, which is why we are seeing these kinds of numbers,” Steve Mossop, the president of Insights West, said in a release.

“To see one-quarter of the population not coping well, and the majority of us feeling more stress, anxiety and worry shows that this pandemic has impacted us far beyond the physical and financial level.

“If there is one bright light in this pandemic, (it) is that, for the most part, it has drawn us closer to our families and friends during this difficult time.” Tweet This

The poll finds that despite the fact that the majority of British Columbians are coping well, there is a significant number who are hurting.

The majority of residents polled rate the job they are doing in coping with the COVID-19 situation on an emotional or personal level as good or excellent — 49 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. Still, 26 per cent rate how they are doing only as fair. A further four per cent say they are doing poorly.

Results are based on an online study conducted from April 9, 2020 to April 12, 2020 among a sample of 817 B.C. residents. The margin of error, which measures sample variability, is +/- 3.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.