Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

4 suspects arrested in Hamilton drug bust: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 24, 2020 4:37 pm
Hamilton police have arrested four people on drug charges.
Hamilton police have arrested four people on drug charges. Global News

Two Hamilton residents are among four people facing charges after Hamilton police raided an apartment on Barton Street.

Police say they were tipped off about alleged drug activity in the area last month and executed a search warrant shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, powdered cocaine was found in measuring cups waiting to be “cooked” and processed into crack cocaine.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers with the H.E.A.T. Unit (High Enforcement Action Team) seized about $7,600 worth of cocaine, heroin and other drugs, as well as $10,000 in cash, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE: Suspect charged following alleged carjacking on Hamilton mountain

 

A 29-year-old Hamilton man and a 40-year-old Hamilton woman have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 36-year-old woman from Oshawa and a 27-year-old man of no fixed address are facing similar charges.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceDrug BustHeroinHamilton drug bustPossession for the Purpose of TraffickingPowdered CocaineHamilton apartment drug bustHamilton police HEAT Unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.