4 suspects arrested in Hamilton drug bust: police

Two Hamilton residents are among four people facing charges after Hamilton police raided an apartment on Barton Street.

Police say they were tipped off about alleged drug activity in the area last month and executed a search warrant shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, powdered cocaine was found in measuring cups waiting to be “cooked” and processed into crack cocaine.

Officers with the H.E.A.T. Unit (High Enforcement Action Team) seized about $7,600 worth of cocaine, heroin and other drugs, as well as $10,000 in cash, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

A 29-year-old Hamilton man and a 40-year-old Hamilton woman have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 36-year-old woman from Oshawa and a 27-year-old man of no fixed address are facing similar charges.