Edmonton’s Rapid Fire Theatre company takes its improv to the internet because of COVID-19 pandemic

On the same day Albertans learned restrictions on mass gatherings will remain in effect throughout the summer, a popular Edmonton improvisational theatre company announced it is taking its often wild and wacky performances to the world wide web amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes to bring you new entertaining content from the safety and comfort of our homes,” Rapide Fire Theatre said in a news release issued Thursday. “Like so many other innovative businesses across our beautiful country, we are working to offer our programming and workshops online.

“The world needs some more laughter right now, and we are lucky to have a team of Edmonton’s most talented improv players ready to bring their comedy to you online.” Tweet This

The theatre company said it is launching a series of shows, video sketches and podcasts when it broadcasts a livestream of its competitive improv show called Maestro on Saturday night.​

Rapid Fire Theatre also announced it will be offering an online improv workshop starting early next month. In addition to the workshop, the theatre company’s director of education is offering weekly online improv tutorials that are free.

The theatre company said to help it financially survive the pandemic, it is part of Print Machine Edmonton’s #HereForGood campaign. The initiative lets Edmontonians buy a T-shirt with their favourite local company’s logo on it, with all the proceeds after cost going right back to that company.

For more information on Rapid Fire Theatre, click here.

