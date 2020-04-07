Edmonton’s Print Machine launches ‘Here For Good’ T-shirts to support local business

Send this page to someone via email

As many businesses struggle to find ways to operate due to ongoing closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Edmonton’s Print Machine wanted to find a way to help.

So it launched the “Here For Good” campaign, featuring the logos of Edmonton businesses that want to participate on T-shirts. Through the campaign, people can then buy a T-shirt with their favourite local company’s logo on it, with all the proceeds after cost going right back to that company.

“[The shirts are] giving an opportunity for small businesses that were shut down — an opportunity for them to still reach out to their clients and family members — with something that people might be eager to support,” Jonny Jacques, the owner of Print Machine, said.

The campaign also includes several “Here For Good” T-shirt designs, not associated with any specific company. Sales from those will be pooled and split among all of the businesses involved.

“We’re trying to work with our community members and do this campaign together to benefit everybody,” said Jacques. Tweet This

He added that while the campaign launched last Tuesday, over the past several days he’s been overwhelmed by businesses wanting to participate.

“It’s gained lots of momentum,” Jacques said. “About 30 businesses per day, emailing in: ‘Hey, can I get a T-shirt up here?'”

Jonny Jacques is hoping Edmontonians step up to support their favourite local businesses with a T-shirt campaign. Global News

Any local businesses are welcome to join and there is no fee to sign up.

Jacques added the campaign will also help keep Print Machine busy: it had to lay off 11 of its 15 employees due to COVID-19.

“[We were] just kind of reeling from the whole COVID-19 thing, and there was probably about a week of just, ‘Oh my gosh, what do we do?’

“That led us to some brainstorming… I can’t praise the team enough.” Tweet This

Some examples of T-shirts supporting Edmonton businesses in the Here For Good campaign. Courtesy / Print Machine

The T-shirts retail for $19.95 and are available for pickup and delivery through the Print Machine website. About $10 from each shirt goes back to the local companies.

Local businesses interested in joining the campaign can email Print Machine at hello@printmachine.ca