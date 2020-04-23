Suspect at large following Barrie, Ont. store break-in, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie, Ont., police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a reported break-in at a store on Dunlop Street East.

On Wednesday, officers say they were called to Everleigh Garden, and they determined that the break-in happened on Tuesday, shortly after 2 a.m.

While nothing appears to have been taken from the store, a string of lights and two video surveillance cameras are missing, police say.

Officers are looking to identify a suspect who was captured on video surveillance before the cameras were stolen.

The male suspect is described to be between 20 and 30 years old, six feet, with dark facial hair, long dark hair, a pierced left ear and wearing a black Wu-Tang Clan hat, a light-coloured Under Armour jacket, a light-coloured sweater, a face mask, a light-coloured backpack, jeans and running shoes.

According to police, the suspect also had two knives — one that appears to be “spring assisted” and another larger one that resembles a machete.

Anyone with information can contact Constable Campbell of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2714, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

