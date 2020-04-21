Menu

Money

Coronavirus: Barrie offers relief on city water bills amid COVID-19 crisis

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 1:45 pm
Officials are encouraging residents to apply for the relief "as soon as possible" since there's limited funding available for the program.
The City of Barrie, Ont., is offering relief for residents by allowing people who have experienced “financial hardship as a result of COVID-19” to apply to get rid of the charge for water and wastewater on their next bill.

Officials are encouraging residents to apply for the relief “as soon as possible” since there’s limited funding available for the program.

READ MORE: Barrie police investigating after man allegedly spits in Go Transit conductor’s face

“Landlords are required to pass the water bill relief on to tenants if water charges are included in their rent,” officials say.

The water bill payment due date grace periods have been extended from 35 to 63 days for all residents and businesses for the next two billing periods, effective Wednesday.

READ MORE: City of Barrie temporarily lays off 55 more employees amid coronavirus pandemic

Officials say the extended due date will be indicated on all water bills.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 53 cases of the novel coronavirus in Barrie. Ontario has reported a total of 11,735 COVID-19 cases, including 622 deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Officials at Barrie hospital discuss Ontario’s first virus-related death
