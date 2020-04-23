7 new coronavirus cases in Guelph, total rises 96 with 5 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph public health officials reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the city’s total to 96 confirmed cases.

The death toll remained at five as 35 cases have been resolved.

Public Health also reported 38 total cases and two deaths in Wellington County, while Dufferin County reported 81 total cases and eight deaths.

More information was also provided by health officials on Tuesday evening about the deaths in Guelph.

Two men and a woman in their 80s have died, along with a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s. Four of those deaths have been connected to COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes.

There are four active outbreaks in Guelph, with Norfolk Manor retirement home being the most impacted with 22 residents and four staff members that have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Homewood Health Centre that specializes in addictions and mental health reported positive tests among 14 patients and five staff members.

St. Joseph’s Health Care, a long-term care facility on Westmount Road, has dealt with two separate outbreaks, including one that is still active. One resident and seven staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Guelph’s latest COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Stone Lodge Retirement Residence on Cole Road where one resident contracted the virus.

Ontario reported 634 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 54 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 12,879 cases and 713 deaths.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

