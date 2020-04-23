Coronavirus: Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society receives 3 emergency calls for pet care Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth (KWSPHS) says it has received multiple requests from people with pets in urgent need of boarding in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have received five requests for emergency boarding in the last few weeks, with three requests coming in this past Monday,” KWSPHS senior manager of animal care Amanda Hawkins said in a statement. “We don’t know if this number will rise, but we are prepared to help those pets that need us.”

The humane society says it has offered boarding to pet owners who are faced with an emergency for several years now. It says the program is available for those with a COVID-19-related issue.

“We recognize that some pet owners may become ill or require hospitalization, and may not have anyone to look after their pets,” said Kathrin Delutis, executive director of KWSPHS. “Our program exists to relieve that stress, allow individuals to focus on getting the help they need, and when ready, be reunited with their pet.”

The emergency program offers short-term housing for cats, dogs, birds and other small animals. KWSPHS says the program is run in conjunction with social agencies and emergency services.

The humane society is urging pet owners to put together a pet care plan now just in case they are faced with a personal emergency.

Among the considerations that pet owners should take into account are medication instructions, vaccination information, vet information and feeding instructions.

KWSPHS offers a downloadable template on the COVID-19 update page on its website. The agency recommends filling out a form for every pet and either leaving it with emergency contacts or in a visible place at home.