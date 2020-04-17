Owner of dog abandoned outside Calgary Humane Society sought by officals

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the Calgary Humane Society are hoping to identify the person or people who abandoned a dog in the cold outside of their southeast building this week.

The dog, a young male German Shepherd, was found tied to a bench outside the humane society’s offices at 4455 -110 Ave. S.E. at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Brad Nichols with the humane society said the dog was left tethered with no shelter and should have been taken to a 24-hour veterinary clinic instead.

After looking back at surveillance footage, officials with the humane society said it appeared the owner drove a newer-model black pickup truck.

“There is never an excuse to abandon an animal,” Nichols said. “Anyone with viable information is asked to contact the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455.”

Story continues below advertisement

That Calgary Humane Society is still operational and Nichols said they remain available for most urgent animal welfare needs.