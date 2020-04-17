Menu

Canada

Owner of dog abandoned outside Calgary Humane Society sought by officals

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 2:18 pm
The dog, a young male German Shepherd, was found tied to a bench outside the humane society’s offices at 4455 110 Avenue S.E. at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.
The dog, a young male German Shepherd, was found tied to a bench outside the humane society's offices at 4455 110 Avenue S.E. at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. Calgary Humane Society

Officials with the Calgary Humane Society are hoping to identify the person or people who abandoned a dog in the cold outside of their southeast building this week.

The dog, a young male German Shepherd, was found tied to a bench outside the humane society’s offices at 4455 -110 Ave. S.E. at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Should you adopt a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Brad Nichols with the humane society said the dog was left tethered with no shelter and should have been taken to a 24-hour veterinary clinic instead.

After looking back at surveillance footage, officials with the humane society said it appeared the owner drove a newer-model black pickup truck.

“There is never an excuse to abandon an animal,” Nichols said. “Anyone with viable information is asked to contact the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455.”

That Calgary Humane Society is still operational and Nichols said they remain available for most urgent animal welfare needs.

