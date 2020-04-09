Coronavirus: Humane society opening emergency pet food banks in Kitchener, Stratford

Send this page to someone via email

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is planning to launch temporary pet food banks in Kitchener and Stratford, Ont., next week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As an animal welfare organization we are here to support both people and pets in our communities, and we want to ensure that they can remain together even in the face of a crisis,” humane society executive director Kathrin Delutis said in a statement.

In Kitchener, the food bank will be located at 55 Franklin St. S., while the one in Stratford will be housed at 125 Griffith Rd.

The Stratford location will begin taking orders on Thursday. Those seeking assistance are asked to call 519-273-6600, ext. 258, or email amber.gaynor@kwsphumane.ca and include “FOOD BANK REQUEST” in the subject line.

The Kitchener location will begin taking orders on Tuesday. Those in need of assistance are asked to call 226-220-7885. The humane society says an email option will be available on its website soon.

The food banks will open on April 16 and will provide pet food, small animal bedding and cat litter.

The humane society is hoping the food banks will be able to provide between two weeks and a month’s worth of assistance to those in need. It says the amount of aid it can provide will depend on the level of donations it receives.

Those wishing to help can leave donations in the brown bin at the main entrance of the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society, the Cambridge and District Humane Society, the KW Pet Food Bank and the Waterloo Region Food Bank.