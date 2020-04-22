Guelph improv troupe, The Making Box, taps Colin Mochrie for online show

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph-based improv troupe The Making Box says Canadian comedy legend Colin Mochrie will help them kick-off a series of online shows and classes.

Mochrie has been appearing on the improvisational comedy show Whose Line Is it Anyway? since 1998 and will make an appearance on The Making Box’s virtual show on Friday.

“Colin Mochrie is, of course, one of our absolute favourites. It was very generous of him to say yes — and think, all it took was a global pandemic” said Jay Reid, co-founder and president of The Making Box.

The improv training centre and comedy theatre, which has locations in downtown Guelph and Waterloo, has been forced to take their program online due to the novel coronavirus.

Reid said they have been testing out digital shows and classes and they appear to have caught interest.

“Since quarantine, we’ve had more people in our virtual theatre for live shows than can fit in our two venues combined,” he said. “Live comedy has always brought people together and it’s inspiring to see it happen online.”

The Making Box has also been taking its improv classes online and has had students join from all over Canada, according to Reid.

“We aim to continue online classes after physical distancing because of the gains in accessibility,” he said.

Weekly online comedy shows happen every Friday night and a new semester of digital classes begin on May 11.

This Friday’s show featuring Mochrie is free and can be found on The Making Box’s website, but those wishing to support the program can make a donation.

