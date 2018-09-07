Colin Mochrie shuts down trolls after wishing transgender daughter happy birthday

Canadian comedian Colin Mochrie shut down internet trolls earlier this week after wishing his transgender daughter a happy birthday.

On Monday, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star celebrated his daughter Kinley’s birthday by posting a photo of himself with his daughter and his wife, Debra McGrath.

“Happy Birthday to my lovely daughter!” Mochrie wrote. “28 years old and everything we’ve ever hoped for in a child.”

However, Mochrie’s loving gesture was marred by anti-LGBTQ comments, most of which have since been deleted.

“Good that he loves his child but not that he supports a lifestyle of immorality. Just because people accept it still does not change the fact it is wrong against nature and God,” one comment read.

“It makes sense. He was always bats**t crazy. Doesn’t surprise me that gender dysphoria runs in his family,” reads another.

Mochrie wasn’t having any of it.

“Thanks to the fans of this page for being supportive and human,” the father responded. “To the trolls, my thoughts and prayers to your body for losing its mind and soul so tragically.”

Kinley revealed she was transgender in April 2016.

“My 90-yr-old mother-in-law and 87-yr-old mother[‘s] love and acceptance of our trans daughter warms me,” Mochrie tweeted. “Wonder why some who are younger can’t.”

In a 2017 interview with ET Canada, Kinley said telling her family was pretty “straightforward.”

“There were some challenges that came with it,” she said. “I know there was some difficulty around, getting used to the name change. I said to my parents ‘I would love to know what name you like and what names you would give me now.’ They came back to me the next day with a list of like 20 names.”

However, for Mochrie, his daughter’s name change didn’t really change anything.

“This is my child, this is the exact same person with a new coat,” Mochrie said of Kinley. “When you have a child, all you want for your child is for them to be safe, to be happy and to better than you are.”