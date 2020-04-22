New Brunswick to provide nursing homes with iPads, goes fourth day without announcing a new case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell began Wednesday afternoon’s COVID-19 briefing with good news: another day without a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus to announce.

Dr. Russell also stated that 14 of the 118 cases confirmed in the province remain active, meaning 104 are now considered recovered.

There were two more recoveries since Tuesday’s briefing.

READ MORE: No new cases in New Brunswick, province to open online portal for COVID-19 test results

Russell also stated that no one has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 since April 12.

The tone is familiar from many briefings over the past week. Russell says we have been lucky in the early stages, but this is far from over. — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) April 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Blaine Higgs also announced the launch of a program to put technology in the hands of the province’s nursing home residents — in hopes of helping them stay in touch with family.

About 480 iPads will be distributed province-wide — one for every 10 nursing home residents, according to Higgs.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Visitors have not been allowed in our nursing homes, and I know this has been very difficult for residents and for family members who they’re used to visiting on a regular basis,” he says.

“Even after the pandemic is over, these devices will be a useful tool to help residents stay connected with their loved ones.” Tweet This

Higgs noted the expectation that the shared devices be cleaned thoroughly between uses.

The devices are also set to include an application that allows the user to communicate with a doctor remotely.

The premier also stated that 29 tickets have been issued in New Brunswick for violations of the state of emergency.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.