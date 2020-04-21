New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s top doctor and the premier will be on hand Tuesday afternoon for another daily update on the province’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced Monday that there were no new cases in the province.

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, but pandemic far from over says top doctor

The total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick sits at 118, with 98 considered resolved.

Global News will stream the update live at 2:30 p.m. AT.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

