Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Guelph Y opens washrooms, showers to long-haul truckers

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 3:15 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Truckers work to keep supply lines open amid COVID-19 pandemic
Life on the open road has become rather difficult for long-distance truck drivers hauling between Canada and the U.S. Many have put their lives on hold to ensure Canada's supply chain remains open. Morganne Campbell takes a look at how COVID-19 is impacting the trucking industry. (March 29)

The YMCA-YWCA of Guelph says it is opening its doors to long-haul truck drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Truckers can use the washrooms and showers at the facility off of the Hanlon Expressway from 7 a.m to 10 a.m.

READ MORE: 6 rest stops open in central Ontario for commercial vehicle operators

“Hearing rest stops were closed to them and knowing we’re such a short distance from the 401, with both eastbound and westbound exits, it made sense to us,” CEO Geoff Vogt said.

“We’re relying on truck drivers to deliver our essential services [and] this is our way of providing them access to a clean and accessible space to take care of themselves as they work to provide for us.”

The Guelph Y said it has worked with the local public health unit and numerous protocols are in place to protect the wellbeing and safety of staff and truckers.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: University of Guelph preparing meals for vulnerable residents

Only 15 truckers will be allowed in the facility at one time and only a limited number of showers and washrooms will be open.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a charity with a service mindset, the Y has a legacy of responding to community needs,” Vogt said. “Our Y has the facilities and the ability to meet the need of this particular group. It just makes sense that we would do so.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsGuelphCOVID-19 updatetruck driversCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 GuelphOntario rest stopsGuelph YMCATruck drivers Guelph YMCA
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.