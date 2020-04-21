Coronavirus: Guelph Y opens washrooms, showers to long-haul truckers

The YMCA-YWCA of Guelph says it is opening its doors to long-haul truck drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Truckers can use the washrooms and showers at the facility off of the Hanlon Expressway from 7 a.m to 10 a.m.
“Hearing rest stops were closed to them and knowing we’re such a short distance from the 401, with both eastbound and westbound exits, it made sense to us,” CEO Geoff Vogt said.
The Guelph Y said it has worked with the local public health unit and numerous protocols are in place to protect the wellbeing and safety of staff and truckers.
Only 15 truckers will be allowed in the facility at one time and only a limited number of showers and washrooms will be open.
“As a charity with a service mindset, the Y has a legacy of responding to community needs,” Vogt said. “Our Y has the facilities and the ability to meet the need of this particular group. It just makes sense that we would do so.”
COMMENTS