Coronavirus: 6 rest stops open in central Ontario for commercial vehicle operators

Metrolinx and the province’s ministry of transportation have opened six rest stops throughout central Ontario for commercial vehicle operators as many facilities have temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued by Metrolinx, the six temporary rest stops opened on Thursday at commuter lots located on major highways.

“These temporary rest stops will provide commercial drivers with a safe, clean place to pull off the highway, wash their hands and use a washroom,” the statement said, noting the areas will be fully signed.

“The COVID pandemic is unprecedented and the situation extremely fluid and Metrolinx truly believes we are all in this together.”

Garbage and recycling bins will be at each site for commercial drivers to use.

GO Transit riders will still be allowed to park on a first-come and first-serve basis for a maximum of two days.

Meanwhile, the province’s ONroute rest stops and facilities continue to remain open.

For more information on the Metrolinx rest stops, drivers were encouraged to call 1-888-438-6646.

The new rest stops are located at:

– Milton (Trafalgar Road and Highway 407 GO Transit Park ‘n Ride lot)

– Brampton (Highway 50 and Mayfield Road Park n’ Ride lot)

– Kettleby (Highway 400 and Highway 9 Park n’ Ride lot)

– Queensville (Highway 404 and Queensville Side Road Park n’ Ride lot)

– Pickering GO Station (Sandy Beach Road parking lot between Highway 401 and Bayly Street)

– Newcastle (Highway 35/115 and Highway 2 Park n’ Ride lot)