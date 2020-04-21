Teen carjacking suspect found stuck in garbage can: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they found a teen wanted in connection with a violent carjacking stuck in a garbage can Monday afternoon.

Police say they were first called after a 68-year-old man was found lying injured in a back lane near Bannerman Avenue and Charles Street around 8:40 a.m. Monday.

The man told officers he had been run over by his own car after it had been stolen.

He said he was getting into his vehicle when the suspects, a male and female, confronted him, hit him with an object and pulled him out of his car.

They then drove off, running the man over, causing serious injuries, say police.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say they found the stolen vehicle with a female suspect behind the wheel near McPhillips Street and Mapleglen Drive around 9:30 a.m. and gave chase.

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned in the Riverbed neighbourhood, police say.

Police say they were called back to the area by a neighbour who reported hearing someone calling for help from inside a residential garbage bin shortly after noon.

Police say they found the female suspect stuck in the garbage can, with the keys to the stolen vehicle.

They say she got stuck in the garbage while trying to hide from police after ditching the stolen car.

A 16-year-old girl is now facing charges including robbery, aggravated assault, flight while pursued by a peace officer and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

She has been detained in custody.

