Winnipeg woman charged in Easter Sunday carjacking

A woman is behind bars after an alleged carjacker led police on a chase that ended in a crash in the River-Osborne neighbourhood Easter Sunday.

Police said they were called after a woman had her vehicle stolen by a woman armed with a knife at a gas station on Corydon Avenue near Tuxedo Avenue around 6:10 p.m.

The driver was unharmed and the suspect took off in her vehicle, police say.

Officers from the tactical support team were able to track down the suspect, who fled at what police say was a high-rate of speed. The driver eventually got out of the vehicle and took off on foot after crashing near River Avenue and Mayfair Avenue, police say.

She was arrested after a short foot chase, police say.

Jennifer Ashley Clarke, 31, is facing a number of charges including robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight while pursued by a peace officer.

Clarke has been detained in custody.

