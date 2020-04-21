Menu

Health

Health officials to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 1:48 pm
Alberta announces 4 additional deaths, 105 news cases related to COVID-19 Monday
WATCH (April 20): Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw issued her COVID-19 update for April 20, 2020, announcing four additional deaths and 105 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province and the public health response Tuesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give her daily update at 3:30 p.m.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article.

READ MORE: 4 more COVID-19 deaths reported as Alberta announces health-care aide supports

On Monday, Alberta Health said four more people died from the virus, bringing the provincial death toll to 59.

Hinshaw said 105 new cases were confirmed, bringing Alberta’s total number of cases to 2,908.

AHS working with suppliers to improve masks for comfort

She said 1,230 people had recovered from the virus.

Sixty-three people are in hospital and 15 of them were in intensive care units.

As of Monday, more than 105,000 tests for COVID-19 had been completed in Alberta. In the last 24 hours, 3,994 tests were completed.

