Health officials to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province and the public health response Tuesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give her daily update at 3:30 p.m.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article.

On Monday, Alberta Health said four more people died from the virus, bringing the provincial death toll to 59.

Hinshaw said 105 new cases were confirmed, bringing Alberta’s total number of cases to 2,908.

She said 1,230 people had recovered from the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Sixty-three people are in hospital and 15 of them were in intensive care units.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, more than 105,000 tests for COVID-19 had been completed in Alberta. In the last 24 hours, 3,994 tests were completed.