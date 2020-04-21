Canada April 21 2020 6:47pm 01:29 ‘This virus kills people’: Hinshaw responds to people questioning severity of COVID-19 During her daily news conference, Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw responded to a question asking what she would say to people who doubt the severity of COVID-19. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6850009/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6850009/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?