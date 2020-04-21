Are physically distant driveway visits, walks allowed? Alberta Health officials weigh in

Send this page to someone via email

As the weather warms up, more and more Albertans are getting outside. But with the COVID-19 pandemic yet to peak in the province, health officials want to remind people to practice physical distancing.

With recommendations to stay home, but to get outside when you can — what is and is not recommended when it comes to physical distancing can be a bit confusing.

Global News put a number of scenarios to Alberta Health to get some answers.

Physical distancing involves taking steps to limit the number of people you come into close contact with. People are encouraged to limit the number of times they leave the house to run errands, and stay two metres away from others when going out for groceries, medical trips and other essential needs.

Alberta Health encourages people to only go out for groceries once per week, and try to have only one person in the household do the shopping.

Meeting up with neighbours, family, friends at a distance

When it comes to sitting on your driveway or meeting up with family, friends and neighbours, Alberta Health says even if you’re staying two metres apart, that should be avoided.

The same goes for taking walks with people who are not from your own household — even at a safe distance.

“Neither of those are recommended,” Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said. Tweet This

“We are asking people to practice physical distancing, and so these should not be taking place. This is not the time for block parties or large group walks. We are asking Albertans to connect using the phone, video and other ways of communicating instead.”

While neither of these activities contravene public health orders, McMillan reiterated that activities with people who are not in your immediate household should be avoided whenever possible.

What about carpooling?

Again, carpooling does not contravene the public health orders that are in place, but officials advise against carpooling with anyone who is not in your immediate household where possible.

“The fines are intended to apply to breaking the official public health orders,” McMillan said. “If you are not under mandatory self-isolation, you should not be fined for travelling in your vehicle with your family or carpooling with coworkers. However, if you are feeling unwell, you must stay home.

“That said, we strongly recommend that carpooling be avoided whenever possible.” Tweet This

In her daily COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health recognized that the guidance from health officials can be confusing.

“I know it can be confusing to hear me say stay home and then hearing me encourage you to leave your house to go outside,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

“This advice is not as contradictory as it may seem. Tweet This

“Getting exercise and spending time outside is important and you can do it while continuing to take all necessary precautions and following public health orders while you were out of the house.”

Measures taken by everyone now to flatten the curve, will help prevent the spread of infection, Hinshaw stressed. By taking these measures now, Albertans will be able to begin the gradual return to their normal lives sooner, she said.

People are encouraged to continue practicing good hygiene by washing their hands often for 20 seconds, not touching their faces, and coughing or sneezing into elbows.

Public health orders that can be legally enforced with fines include, but are not limited to, 14-day mandatory self-isolation for international travellers who return to Canada, 10-day mandatory isolation for people with COVID-19 symptoms and restrictions around gatherings of more than 15 people.

For a full list of the public health orders currently in place, or to submit a complaint, visit the Alberta government’s website.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

