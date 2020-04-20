B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT, Monday.

On Monday, TransLink announced that it would temporarily lay off close to 1,500 workers as the agency continues to lose millions of dollars per day due to decreased ridership.

On Sunday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the province would begin cracking down on price gougers and people re-selling medical equipment, with fines of up to $2,000.

As of Saturday, B.C. had recorded 1,647 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the province’s death toll was at 81.

