Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 2:44 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 2:51 pm
WATCH: B.C. health officials will provide an update to the COVID-19 response in the province at 3:00 p.m. PT

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT, Monday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

READ MORE: Send in your questions for our next COVID-19 town hall with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix

On Monday, TransLink announced that it would temporarily lay off close to 1,500 workers as the agency continues to lose millions of dollars per day due to decreased ridership.

On Sunday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the province would begin cracking down on price gougers and people re-selling medical equipment, with fines of up to $2,000.

As of Saturday, B.C. had recorded 1,647 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the province’s death toll was at 81.

