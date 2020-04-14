COVID-19: TransLink seeks emergency funds to offset loss of $75 million per month

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink is asking the provincial and federal governments for emergency funding to cover mounting losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transit authority said in a news release on Tuesday that it’s been shedding $75 million per month because of a massive drop in ridership, ever since the province enacted strict measures around physical-distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

Bus, SkyTrain, West Coast Express and SeaBus are essential services, and revenues have dropped by half since mid-March.

“We’ve done the best we can to keep essential services operating for those workers who need it, to get to their workplaces, but … on our current trajectory, we will face cashflow issues within weeks,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said.

“It’s a dire situation which will force us to cancel entire routes and significantly reduce service levels on all transit modes, meaning far longer wait times and much more crowding for customers.”

TransLink recently revealed that boardings across its entire network in Metro Vancouver have declined 83 per cent since mid-March. Bus ridership is down 82 per cent, SeaBus is down 90 per cent, and the West Coast Express is down 95 per cent.

The transit authority suspended bus fares on March 19 to allow for only rear-door boarding to abide by social-distancing rules as directed by public health officers. A fare increase scheduled for July 1 has been delayed.

It has also limited seating capacity, increased cleaning and sanitization measures, and sped up the installation of more driver barriers.

“We need an emergency funding package from the provincial or federal government if reliable transit services are to continue for more than 75,000 people,” said Jonathan Cote, New Westminster mayor and chair of the regional mayors’ council.

“Our transit system will also be critical during the COVID-19 recovery phase and we must ensure that it’s able to quickly shift back to full-service capacity when people start returning to work.”

– With files from Sean Boynton